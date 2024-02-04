UnitedMasters’ ‘A Celebration of Independence’ GRAMMY Concert Sets the Stage Ablaze with Global Acts

UnitedMasters, Steve Stoute’s renowned global music distribution platform, kicked off GRAMMY weekend with the exhilarating annual concert, “A Celebration of Independence,” at the Hollywood Palladium. The star-studded event featured electrifying performances by music’s hottest acts, including Davido, Uncle Waffles, Tokischa, Donavan’s Yard, and NLE Choppa.

Esteemed guests in attendance included Nas, will.i.am, Doug E. Fresh, Jessie Reyez, A.V. Rockwell, Kat Graham, Lauren Jauregui, Jozzy, RMR, ScarLip, Kenya Marche, and many more. The concert celebrated the power of independent music and showcased trailblazing artists shaping the cultural landscape. This marked the first time UnitedMasters featured international acts, solidifying its impact and representation within the global independent artist movement.

“To show up again during music’s biggest weekend with independent artists representing where music is headed globally was an unforgettable moment,” said Steve Stoute, founder and CEO of UnitedMasters. Our annual GRAMMY celebration culminates all that we stand for at UnitedMasters in creating spaces for independent artists to thrive and showing them their place in this industry is enormous.”

UnitedMasters, hosting the annual GRAMMY celebration for the second consecutive year, aims to maintain momentum in creating spaces celebrating global independence within the music industry. With Bulleit Frontier Whiskey as the official spirits partner, Diageo continued its support of the event, highlighting the Pioneer Project that backs the next generation of creators. VIP guests enjoyed exclusive access to Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

“For us at Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, this event is about celebrating all of the independent artists across the globe, but we wanted to especially shout out the 142 independent artists we’ve collaborated with through our partnership with UnitedMasters,” said Jesse Damashek, SVP Marketing, Whiskey and Liqueurs at Diageo. “Though the celebration lasted just one evening, we believe the industry executives, artists, and fans in attendance should carry on the Celebration of Independence beyond the festivities via our newly released playlist.”

Delta Air Lines joined the celebration to champion independent music and artists’ future and current success. Honda collaborated with UnitedMasters, creating a lively pre-show atmosphere for fans, featuring the Honda All Electric Prologue vehicle on display and a unique Honda music experience.

Notable guests from the previous year included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Nas, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Daniel Kaluuya, Damson Idris, and more. This year’s event followed the groundbreaking announcement of UnitedMasters’ expansion into Nigeria, underscoring the platform’s impact on emerging African artists on a global scale. With a rapidly growing platform that has collaborated with over 2 million independent artists, the “A Celebration of Independence” concert is a testament to UnitedMasters’ mission to provide artists worldwide with a stage to showcase and grow their talents.





