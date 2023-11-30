WATCH: Keke Palmer Drops Music Video for “Serious”

Emmy-award-winning sensation Keke Palmer continues to captivate audiences following her stellar hosting performance and a memorable show at the prestigious “Soul Train Awards” 2023 presented by BET. Palmer treats fans to her latest music video, ‘Serious,’ directed by the acclaimed Billie Woodruff. The song is part of her newest album ‘Big Boss: Deluxe,’ which includes four compelling tracks: ‘Ungorgeous,’ ‘Assets,’ ‘Crazy Things,’ and the spotlighted ‘Serious.’

Available on Keke’s digital network, KeyTV, and all major music streaming platforms, the ‘Big Boss: Deluxe’ release showcases Palmer’s versatility and artistic prowess. The music video directed by Woodruff adds visual flair to the already impactful ‘Serious,’ further solidifying Keke Palmer’s status as a multi-talented force in the entertainment industry.





