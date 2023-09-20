43
[WATCH] Memphis Bleek Recalls Jay-Z’s Reaction To Him Asking For Beyoncé Concert Tickets

On the most recent episode of Drink Champs, former Roc-A-Fella Records artist Memphis Bleek talked about. the difficulty had encountered just. to get tickets to Beyoncé’s concert and the response he got from Hov when he requested the tickets.

“Yo listen, for me to get Beyoncé tickets was a problem,” Bleek said. “My wife hit me like, ‘Yo, you know she in Philly for my birthday,” I’m like, ‘Aight cool, what that got to do with me? You tryna send me in there for the war baby?’ So, you know, f*** it, it’s wifey, so I hit all the top dogs. I ain’t gon’ even say no names. All the bosses.” He continued, “All of them said, ‘Yo Bleek. You buggin? You know you gotta hit Jay!’ I’m like aight, I tried not to, but now I gotta hit you. I got to! I tried to go around, but now this message gotta go to you, like fuck it.”

“Yo big homie, I need some tickets for the show, it’s wifey B-day,” Bleek said to Jay who replied, “Ah nah, n***as tryna turn me into the ticket guy now?”






Source link

