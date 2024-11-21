The Source |[WATCH] Saweetie Sits Down With Alex Cooper To Talk About Love, New Music, and Her ‘Diamond Era’

On this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper sits down with millennial rapper Saweetie, who opens up about her current approach to relationships, the craziest way she caught a partner cheating on her, when you should keep gifts from an ex and why she might be done dating rappers. She also discusses her love of hot Cheetos, the time she was renting rooms from Craigslist, coding on Myspace, and her new music.

The Cali rapper talks about how she is perceived by the public, saying, “I would say in the earlier on in my career, I would say, I would just disassociate myself from Saweetie ’cause there’s Diamonté and there’s Saweetie. I’m like, “Okay, if y’all knew Diamonté, to know me is to love me.” She adds, “Y’all wouldn’t be doing all this shitty stuff to me. So, at first, it was disassociation, but now I’m just so at peace with just who I am. I’m like, “God knows my heart,” and as long as God knows my heart, there’s no problem.”

When it comes to dating, Saweetie jokes that her only companion is her career. “I am seeing somebody….Their name starts with a C… Do you want to know their name?…My career, girl.” She goes on to say, “I just feel like I’m at a really special time in my career and I just have all these ideas and I want to channel my energy in a way where I feel like I can make the steps to where I see myself going and you know, I’m just really happy right now. I’m happy where my life is heading, so I’m dating my career.”

Check out Cooper’s interview with Saweetie in its entirety above courtesy of SiriusXM.