Westside Gunn Says His Next Album is Complete: ‘I Think I’m Focused More Than Ever’

Westside Gunn is giving an update to fans on his life lately. One of the reveals was the status of his forhtocming album, which he says is done.

“I’m done with my new Album, physically as u can see I’m looking better than ever, mentally I think I’m focused more than I’ve ever been and since I lost Bro I look at life totally diff but even more than ever before it’s … F*CK THESE NI$$As LORD!!!,” Gunn Wrote.

You can see the full message below.





