YSL Co-Founder Faces Gun And Drug Charges After Being Accused Of Strangling Woman

According to several confirmed reports, a co-founder of the highly scrutinized YSL collective has now been hit with federal gun and drug charges following a search of his home that stemmed from an accusation of him strangling a woman in Marietta, Georgia.

Fremondo Crenshaw aka YSL Mondo, was arrested last month for choking a woman, but when he failed to appear in court, which prompted a bench warrant for his arrest. Federal agents with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, GBI agents and Cobb County deputies searched his home, discovering drugs, cash and at least three illegal weapons. now faces several felonies, including three counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

As it been well publicized, the YSL crew, including Young Thug, are all facing RICO charges in an ongoing trial. Thug faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.

This story is still developing, but TheSource.com will update the details as they develop.





