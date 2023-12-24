Valiant’s ‘Bubble Gum,’ And 9 More New Songs

Every week, writers at DancehallMag highlight new Jamaican songs and videos you should add to your Reggae, Dancehall, Trap, and R&B playlists.

This week, we have new drops from Popcaan, Teejay, Busy Signal, Intence, 10Tik, and several others. If you have favorites of your own, feel free to send suggestions to [email protected].

Valiant – Bubble Gum

Valiant adds one to the Rvssian-produced Dutty Money Riddim with his latest track, Bubble Gum. The Jamaican trailblazer links with his Miami-based producer at a poolside setting where they are met with a score of beautiful bikini-clad ladies in the visuals directed by AKA. Ruppy.

Popcaan – 876

Popcaan, in his new track 876, delivers somewhat of a bio of himself – the “876 Gud,” where he recalls past accomplishments. Further, he brags about maintaining this lifestyle and the added perks that comes along with it. Catch more in the Anju Blaxx-produced audio cut below.

Popcaan – Heavy

In another dispatch about his richness, Popcaan comes through with Heavy to describe the weight of his pockets. Also crushing those “badmind” rumors, the deejay says, “Dem a dunce head and kunumuno, how me fi badmind and me richer dan the whole a uno,” adding, “Man a come from the worst, me nuh need fi brag, humility a som’n every youth fi have, umbre a couple years now mi in a mi bag …” Check out more below.

Sonovic, T’Jean – Patience

Patience, a collaboration with Jamaican singer Sonovic and T’Jean, is an anthem about Perseverance that provides a raw and genuine depiction of life’s trials and the complexities within relationships. The single delves deep into the human experience of overcoming betrayal and enduring hardships. Yet amidst these emotional depths, Sonovic navigates life’s intricate maze with unyielding courage and determination to find strength and resilience. Listen more in the Troy Baker Sound (TBS) Records-produced song here:

Jeymes Samuel – Hallelujah Heaven ft. Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks

Jeymes Samuel – (director of the movie The Harder They Fall) has united rapper Lil Wayne with Jamaican vets Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks on a new single, Hallelujah Heaven, from the soundtrack for his upcoming film, The Book of Clarence. The new visuals, directed by Child, were filmed in Jamaica and Los Angeles.

“There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie — it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other,” said Samuel in a Rolling Stone press release. “But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track ‘Hallelujah Heaven.’ Collaborating with Lil’ Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track.” Check out the visuals here:

Teejay – Drift Remix ft. French Montana

Teejay continues with his “Drift Pack” to release yet another remix of his Billboard-charting single Drift. Moroccan-born, Bronx-bred rapper French Montana blesses the track with a fresh new take in flavorful verses. In an accompanying video, directed by Jedi Productions and shot in NYC, the two artists run the streets of Times Square in Manhattan and French’s stomping grounds of Mott Haven in the Bronx. Released via Warner Records, this latest Drift installment follows a first, featuring Afrobeats icon Davido – the latter remix will appear on Teejay’s forthcoming debut EP, I Am Chippy, slated for release in early 2024 and executive produced by Shaggy.

Busy Signal – Gimmi Yo Love

In picturesque beachside visuals shot in rural Jamaica by director Ramon, Dancehall artist Busy Signal delivers a new Reggae Rock single dubbed Gimmi Yo Love. The song, produced by Live MB Music, captures the deejay in a vulnerable mood as he dotes on his girl. Check out more here:

10Tik – Buddy Rabbit

10Tik unveils a new wave of females he has called Buddy Rabbits in this new release. “She’s a buddy rabbit”, he chimes on the hook as some bendy video vixens perform the risqúe dance moves to play the part. Watch more in the music video, directed by TopShootah and Romaine Visuals here:

Intence – Mompha

Intence has seen great returns from his “science” and is back with another track to celebrate the proceeds. “Buy house and land, buy goat and hog, Benz coupe and van with two bullfrog. Nuff spirit in a mi pocket, call it voodoo land …,” he sings in lyrics of Mompha, produced by 324 New Empire Records. Check out the visuals here:

Konshens, IWaata, Countree Hype – Cyaah Done

Konshens and IWaata in this Countree Hype-produced single, Cyaah Done, talk about their unending stream of “Blockchain Style Money,” to let their subordinates know that they’re in a league of their own. The single is the first release from VP Records’ iconic annual compilation, Strictly The Best. Listen here: