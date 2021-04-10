[Video] Philkeyz – “Rhythm Nd Bass” « tooXclusive

Philkeyz releases first video – Rhythm Nd Bass off his Premium EP.

Ace music producer and singer Philkeyz also referred to as Mr Melody whose last single ‘Necessari’ recently stirred a wave, has released the visual of his lead single ‘Rhythm Nd Bass’ off his first body of work Premium Ep.

The Video shot in Lagos suburbs tells the story of Philkeyz’s inspiration of the song – The streets!

“Na Wetin I get I go give … na the rhythm nd bass” depicts his readiness to keep dishing out good tunes.

You can watch the video below