[Video] Ric Hassani – “Everything” « tooXclusive

Ric Hassani, A Pop African artiste from Nigeria releases a new music video for the track – ‘Everything’. This a follow up to Thunder Fire You visuals

Everything Video is Performed by Ric Hassani. Directed by Adasa Cookey (This A SquareBall Media Production).

Producers: Ric Hassani, Kenneth ‘Tedy Keny’ Godwin, Sammy Keys, Hope Dennis ‘DeeYasso’ Yasso

Songwriter: Ric Hassani

Lead Vocals: Ric Hassani

Audio Engineer: Nathan ‘Gem’ Uduma

Assistant Engineer: Soky Duke

Acoustic Guitar: Kenneth ‘Tedy Keny’ Godwin

Background Vocals: Udeorah Precious Kassie, Kenneth ‘Tedy Keny’ Godwin, Oluwarotimi Awonbiogbon, Gloria ‘Glorifaya’ Ojo, Nneka ‘Nekky’ Ngwe, Nanya Ijeh, Preye Fadase Olatundun Mixing Engineer: DeeYasso Mastering Engineer: DeeYasso

Additional Percussions: Samuel Bolton, Odebiyi Oluwashola Aduragbemi.

Everything is a track from Ric’s new album, ‘The Prince I Became’. “The Prince I Became” is the second studio album by Nigerian singer and songwriter Ric Hassani. The album is an embodiment of multiple genres fused into songs that celebrate Love, Success, Hope, Victory, Joy, Peace, and Royalty. A 17 tracked album. He collaborated with numerous, songwriters, musicians, and producers.

On this offering, Hassani says he has been waiting on his lady lover all his life, now that he has found her, she is the best time that has happened to him.

Watch Video Below

GET AUDIO HERE