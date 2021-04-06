[Video] Ric Hassani – “Everything” « tooXclusive
Ric Hassani, A Pop African artiste from Nigeria releases a new music video for the track – ‘Everything’. This a follow up to Thunder Fire You visuals
Everything Video is Performed by Ric Hassani. Directed by Adasa Cookey (This A SquareBall Media Production).
Producers: Ric Hassani, Kenneth ‘Tedy Keny’ Godwin, Sammy Keys, Hope Dennis ‘DeeYasso’ Yasso
Songwriter: Ric Hassani
Lead Vocals: Ric Hassani
Audio Engineer: Nathan ‘Gem’ Uduma
Assistant Engineer: Soky Duke
Acoustic Guitar: Kenneth ‘Tedy Keny’ Godwin
Background Vocals: Udeorah Precious Kassie, Kenneth ‘Tedy Keny’ Godwin, Oluwarotimi Awonbiogbon, Gloria ‘Glorifaya’ Ojo, Nneka ‘Nekky’ Ngwe, Nanya Ijeh, Preye Fadase Olatundun Mixing Engineer: DeeYasso Mastering Engineer: DeeYasso
Additional Percussions: Samuel Bolton, Odebiyi Oluwashola Aduragbemi.
Everything is a track from Ric’s new album, ‘The Prince I Became’. “The Prince I Became” is the second studio album by Nigerian singer and songwriter Ric Hassani. The album is an embodiment of multiple genres fused into songs that celebrate Love, Success, Hope, Victory, Joy, Peace, and Royalty. A 17 tracked album. He collaborated with numerous, songwriters, musicians, and producers.
On this offering, Hassani says he has been waiting on his lady lover all his life, now that he has found her, she is the best time that has happened to him.
Watch Video Below