VodaBucks Clinches Two More Awards – Vodacom’s flagship rewards programme, VodaBucks earned further industry accolade. This time, scooping two extraordinary awards “Best Telco Loyalty Programme” and “Best use of Gamification” at the prestigious 2025 South African Loyalty Awards. This marks the second consecutive year of recognition. A testament to Vodacom’s commitment, to loyalty excellence and innovation.

The South African Loyalty Awards are developed specifically to celebrate loyalty excellence and innovation, recognising top talent in the loyalty industry and reflecting on the ever-evolving loyalty landscape of CRM, consumer behavioural change, data insights and loyalty.

“We are incredibly proud that our VodaBucks Rewards Programme has been recognised on both local and global stages this year. Being recognised again on home soil is especially meaningful. It reflects the positive impact we are making in the everyday lives of South Africans. Our goal has always been to create a rewards ecosystem that goes beyond telco. Helping customers stretch their rands while enjoying extraordinary interactive experiences.” ~ Rishaad Tayob, Director of Consumer Business at Vodacom South Africa

VodaBucks Rewards programme

The VodaBucks Rewards programme launched with gamification at its core. Using interactive mechanics to drive customer engagement which highlights the programme’s ability to blend entertainment with tangible customer value. This, thereby creating repeat participation.

Over the last five years, the loyalty programme has evolved. It has aligned with global trends and shifting business objectives. As gamification becomes a standard in loyalty programmes globally, VodaBucks has introduced behavioural goals. These reward customers from completing specific actions.

VodaBucks Redefining Loyalty

Since its launch five years ago, VodaBucks has redefined loyalty in the South African telco space, offering customers a seamless and rewarding experience that integrates airtime, data, lifestyle benefits, and exclusive rewards. With gamified experiences and dynamic earning opportunities, the programme has successfully deepened customer connections while providing real value.

Vodacom remains committed to evolving VodaBucks in line with customer needs, ensuring the programme continues to deliver innovative and personalised rewards that will ultimately elevate them from front access to extraordinary.

“In line with our purpose of connecting people to a better future, Vodacom remains committed to rewarding customers for their loyalty to the brand, This, through many of its initiatives including VodaBucks. Thereby ensuring they continue to participate in the digital economy. I want to acknowledge and extend my gratitude to all the teams whose dedication made this milestone possible.” ~ Rishaad Tayob, Director of Consumer Business at Vodacom South Africa

To date, VodaBucks boasts over 14m active customers who engage with the platform monthly, with the number growing steadily year-on-year.

To access VodaBucks, customers can download VodaPay here, available through the Apple App, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery stores. For more information about VodaBucks and its features, customers can visit VodaBucks.

If you enjoyed reading VodaBucks Clinches Two More Awards, check out more Hot Brand news here