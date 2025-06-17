VP Chiwenga to headline ZNCC annual congress

BUSINESS REPORTER

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will headline the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Annual Congress next week, which is expected to address key challenges facing the economy.

The congress will run from June 25 to June 28 in Victoria Falls, under the theme: “Unlocking Business Potential Through Policy, Partnerships, and Productivity.”

ZNCC chief executive officer, Christopher Mugaga, told Business Times that the event will bring together a strong line-up of speakers to explore how partnerships and consistent policy frameworks can help unlock Zimbabwe’s economic potential.

“All is set for this year’s congress, where the private sector will partner with the government to unlock business potential through working on policies and productivity. The Guest of Honour will be Honourable Dr Constantino G.D.N. Chiwenga, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” Mugaga said.

“This event will feature business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to discuss sustainable economic growth in Zimbabwe.”

Notable speakers scheduled to address the gathering include Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, and Old Mutual Zimbabwe CEO Sam Matsekete.

Mugaga emphasized that the congress will serve as a platform for key stakeholders to exchange ideas and formulate strategies aimed at driving economic progress.

“Key highlights will include engaging panel discussions on investment opportunities, policy frameworks, and sector-specific challenges. Attendees will also have opportunities for networking, workshops, and a gala dinner,” he said.

The 2025 ZNCC Annual Congress is expected to be a transformative gathering for the Zimbabwean business community, with a focus on collaboration, innovation, and actionable insights to steer the country towards sustainable economic growth.

