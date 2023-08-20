West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

West Ham host Chelsea at the London Stadium today in the second of three London derbies this Premier League weekend. The Hammers have endured a difficult summer thus far but now appear to be making progress in the transfer market, raising hope they can improve on last season’s domestic form.
The Blues, meanwhile, showed some promising signs during their first game under Mauricio Pochettino in a draw against Liverpool last week. While they remain a work in progress, there is fresh optimism in their ranks after such a dire last season time out.
A fiery London derby that always seems to bring the best out of West Ham, it’s going to be fascinating to see how far Pochettino has taken his new team in such a short amount of time. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis from the ground!
Live updates
37min: So close to a second for West Ham! Another set-piece causes havoc in the Chelsea defence, thanks to fine work from Soucek, and Paqueta stretches to toe-poke a shot at goal which flicks off then outside of the post.
Nizaar Kinsella at London Stadium
Chelsea deserved that. They’ve had a really good spell of sustained pressure around West Ham’s goal and Carney Chukwuemeka scores his first Chelsea and career goal in style.
GOAL!
29min: What a finish! Chukwuemeka with a stunning, stunning finish to level things up! He sends Soucek to the shops and then bends a shot past Areola.
Unreal.
Malik Ouzia at London Stadium
Lucas Paqueta is strolling around the middle of the pitch in his bright pink boots but if it weren’t for them you could easily have forgotten he was playing here. Not sure if it’s a product of that early injury, but he can’t get into the game at all so far.
24min: Chelsea are pushing much more here, Chilwell going close with a header after another fine Fernandez cross.
Nizaar Kinsella at London Stadium
Chelsea fans are chanting: “Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that.” They’re clearly not respecting the Conference League success then.
21min: Gallagher tries his luck from 25 yards, which is too hot for Areola to handle and Jackson skies the rebound.
17min: Chelsea starting to grow into this game now. A few corners in quick succession.
14min: What a delivery from Chilwell! He stands the ball up to the back post but Jackson can only get underneath it and heads over from eight yards.
10min: Penalty shout for Chelsea as Areola comes out and wipes out Jackson, but the striker is an inch offside in the build-up.
