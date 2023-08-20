West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

West Ham host Chelsea at the London Stadium today in the second of three London derbies this Premier League weekend. The Hammers have endured a difficult summer thus far but now appear to be making progress in the transfer market, raising hope they can improve on last season’s domestic form.

The Blues, meanwhile, showed some promising signs during their first game under Mauricio Pochettino in a draw against Liverpool last week. While they remain a work in progress, there is fresh optimism in their ranks after such a dire last season time out.

A fiery London derby that always seems to bring the best out of West Ham, it’s going to be fascinating to see how far Pochettino has taken his new team in such a short amount of time. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis from the ground!