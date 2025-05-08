3
When is the Lions squad announced? Time, how to watch and fixtures for Australia tour

2025-05-08
339 3 minutes read

The Lions head Down Under for the first time since 2013 for three July Tests against Joe Schmidt’s resurgent Wallabies, taking place in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

They also play tour matches against Super Rugby sides Western Force, Queensland Reds, New South Wales Waratahs and ACT Brumbies, as well as meeting an Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV and a First Nations & Pasifika XV.

Before they head off to Australia, the Lions also go to Dublin on June 20 for a farewell fixture against Argentina in the 1888 Cup at the Aviva Stadium.

This year Andy Farrell is taking charge of the famous and historic quadrennial touring team drawn from players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, having previously served as predecessor Warren Gatland’s defence coach during the memorable series win in Australia in 2013 and in the dramatic drawn series against the All Blacks in New Zealand four years later.

The last Lions tour, in 2021, ended in a 2-1 series defeat by the reigning world champion Springboks in South Africa.

Farrell temporarily handed over the coaching reins with Ireland to take the Lions’ top job after three consecutive tours led by Gatland and faces countless tough calls as he prepares to whittle down his 75-man longlist into a squad of approximately 37 players, with that exact number to be confirmed.

Injury blow: Lions captaincy contender Caelan Doris is now dealing with a shoulder problem

Form, injuries, squad composition and cohesion will all play a massive factor in his decisions, as well as the fact that any France-based players will miss the first few weeks of the tour.


