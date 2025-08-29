Young Jonn & Wizkid Drop ‘Cash Flow’ – Nigerian hitmaker Young Jonn, signed under Chocolate City Music, and global Afrobeats superstar Wizkid have officially joined forces on their first-ever collaboration, delivering the highly anticipated single “Cash Flow”, available now on all streaming platforms.

‘Cash Flow’ is a laid-back yet infectious fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano. A track built on confidence, relatability, and premium enjoyment. With Young Jonn’s addictive production finesse and charismatic delivery, paired with Wizkid’s effortless melodies, the single captures the true essence of living soft. Celebrating success without stress. Anchored by the standout line “if you dey work, you go see results,” the record doubles as both a catchy party anthem and an inspiring reminder of hard work paying off.

Fans first caught a glimpse of “Cash Flow” during a surprise Instagram Live with DJ Tunez. The snippet instantly went viral. Since then, it has ignited anticipation across social media. Club DJs were spinning early versions from Lagos to London and New York. Since its official release, the single has already been hailed online as a “Song of the Summer.” Fueling streams, playlists, and fan excitement across the globe.

The release follows Young Jonn’s stellar run in 2025, with standout hits like “Che Che” featuring Asake, “Kerosene” with DJ Spinall, and “99” alongside Olamide, Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Daecolm, as well as his acclaimed Jiggy Forever project. His journey from super-producer to Afrobeats star has made him one of Chocolate City Music’s brightest global exports.

More about Wizkid

Wizkid, meanwhile, continues to prove why he stands as one of Africa’s most influential artists. The Grammy-winning Starboy has recently delivered a streak of global collaborations with Grammy-winner Tyla, American rapper Gunna, rising star FOLA (“One Condition” with DJ Tunez), and Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr (“Gimme Dat”). His consistency and crossover appeal solidify him as a pioneer of Afrobeats’ worldwide dominance.

With “Cash Flow,” the message is clear: stack it, spend it, live it. No stress. No noise. Just pure vibes. A record that’s both inspiring and irresistibly fun. Two heavyweights in cruise control, making waves worldwide.

“Cash Flow” by Young Jonn & Wizkid is out now worldwide on all major streaming platforms.

Stream “Cash Flow” by Young Jonn & Wizkid here