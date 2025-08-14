Zim-China tobacco expo set to ignite industry growth

STAFF WRITER

Zimbabwe’s thriving tobacco industry is poised for a major boost with the inaugural Zim-China Tobacco Expo, scheduled for September 17 -19 , 2025 at the Rainbow Towers Hotel & Conference Centre in Harare.

This landmark event, a collaborative effort between Zimbabwean and Chinese tobacco value chain players, promises to be a pivotal platform for market development, technological exchange, and the deepening of crucial bilateral ties.

The Expo comes as Zimbabwe celebrates a record-breaking season, with over 352m kilograms of tobacco sold since the start of the 2025 marketing season, surpassing the previous 296m kg record set in 2023.

This success has generated over US$1bn in revenue, reinforcing tobacco’s role as a key driver of Zimbabwe’s agricultural economy.

The Zim-China Tobacco Expo is the brainchild of a significant partnership between the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), Zimbabwe’s regulatory and advisory statutory board, and the Asia-Europe and Africa Joint Trade and Investment Promotion Association (AEA Association), an international NGO with extensive reach across Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Various Chinese and international entities support the AEA Association and brings to the table a strong focus on promoting global business economic cooperation, particularly aligning with China’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

Through its associated networks, the AEA Association will ensure seamless execution of all aspects, from supply chain logistics to exhibition organization.

At its core, the Zim-China Tobacco Expo is designed to create a dynamic space for mutual benefit.

Zimbabwean tobacco producers will have a prime opportunity to showcase their premium leaf and develop new markets, further cementing the country’s position as a global leader in tobacco exports.

On the other hand, Chinese counterparts will find a receptive audience for their advanced agricultural equipment, ranging from equipment suitable for small-scale farmers to sophisticated irrigation systems, which are vital for enhancing productivity and efficiency in the local tobacco sector.

“This Expo is a game-changer for our tobacco industry,” Emmanuel Matsvaire, the CEO of TIMB said.

He went on to explain that the event provided a direct conduit for tobacco farmers and processors to connect with international markets and access cutting-edge technologies that would drive the industry’s growth trajectory. He encouraged all local companies to participate in the event and take advantage of this invaluable opportunity.

The Expo also underscores the immense importance of the partnership between Zimbabwe and China in the tobacco sector. China has consistently been a major destination for Zimbabwean tobacco, with recent data showing it as the leading importer, accounting for a significant portion of total exports.

In the past year (April 2024 to March 2025), tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes constituted US$729m of Zimbabwe’s exports to China, representing more than 50% of the total export value to the Asian giant.

This strong relationship is further evidenced by the long-standing support from Chinese companies like Tian Ze Tobacco, a subsidiary of China Tobacco, which has played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s tobacco industry through contract farming schemes since the early 2000s.

These partnerships have been instrumental in providing farmers with essential inputs and technical guidance, contributing significantly to the sector’s recovery and growth.

Experts believe that deepening these collaborations will unlock further opportunities for value addition within Zimbabwe.

While the country is a leading producer of raw tobacco, there is a strong drive to increase local processing of the leaf into cut tobacco and cigarettes, thereby boosting local revenue and creating more employment.

The Expo is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange on sustainable tobacco curing technologies, with China showcasing methods that can reduce reliance on wood, a significant step towards environmentally friendly practices in Zimbabwe.

