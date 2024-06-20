Zim set for the Africa Investment Leaders Forum

CHENGETAI MURIMWA

Zimbabwe is poised to take center stage as a strategic destination for investment and economic growth at the 2024 Africa Investment Leaders Forum (AILF) which will be held in Harare from the 26th to the 28th June.

Business leaders drawn from the African continent will headline the premier investment forum, which is being organized by Zimbabwe based Africa Investment Leaders Forum.

It will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The Africa Investment Leaders Forum will bring together influential leaders, policymakers, and investors from across the continent to discuss and drive investment opportunities in Africa.

The AILF event is poised to be one of the most significant gatherings in Africa this year, expecting to attract at least 1000 international attendees from all corners of the continent and beyond.

Participants from countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, South Sudan, Libya, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Eswatini, Eritrea, Guinea, Morocco, Tunisia, Tanzania, as well as international attendees from the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, China, USA, and Japan are set to converge in Harare for the forum and awards ceremony.

“As the country’s economy continues to show signs of resilience and recovery, the Africa Investment Leaders Forum presents a unique opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to converge and explore the vast potential of Zimbabwe’s markets,” said Kudzai Mukuku, CEO of Africa Investment Leaders Forum, the organisers of the (AILF).

“Our distinguished guests include speakers, investors, executives, government officials, and companies receiving awards, making this event a prime networking opportunity for all stakeholders.”

The theme for the AILF is “Cultivating Sustainable Investment Ecosystems in Africa”

The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, all focused on exploring investment opportunities in Africa’s key sectors.”

Some of the key speakers include; Mthuli Ncube – Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion, Winston Chitando – Minister of Mines and Mining Development, David Mnangagwa – Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion, Roslyn Ng’eno – Senior Investment Expert at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Geoffrey Odundo – Nairobi Stock Exchange, Thapelo Tsheole – President, African Securities Exchanges Association and former CEO at Botswana Stock Exchange, Sarah Amana – CEO of Rich Aunty Fiance Nigeria, Emma Kawawa – CEO at Tanzania Women CEOs Roundtable and Chair of Pan-African Women Economic Summit, Yofi Grant – Director General of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center , Gilead Teri – CEO at Tanzania Investment Centre, Justin Bgoni – CEO at Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Nigel Chanakira – Chairman at Success Motivation Institute (AfriCan), William Sachiti – CEO at Academy of Robotics, Ken Sharpe – CEO at WestProp Holdings, Jeremy Youmans – Group Finance Director at Paramount Exports, Dr Sheree Shereni – Chairman at ECOCASH Holdings, Dr Lance Mambondiani – Group CEO of Coronation Financial Holdings, Dr Temper Tungwara – Group Chairman of Prevail Group, Tinashe Manzungu – CEO of Zimbuild and Dr. Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun – CEO of Africa United Group.

Related