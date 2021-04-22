Zimbabwe records 105 new Covid -19 cases and one death

ZIMBABWE yesterday recorded 105 new Covid -19 cases and one death

The 74 cases reported in Manicaland are St. Davids Bonda Girls School, which had an outbreak initially reported on April 17.

The single death was recorded in Mashonaland East province.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 87 today from 78 yesterday.

A total of 1 930 tests were conducted yesterday and the positivity rate was 5, 4 percent.

There were seven new recoveries reported.

The national recovery rate stands at 92,9 percent and active cases went up to 1 360.

The Ministry noted that 7 402 people received their first dose yesterday bringing cumulative for first dose to 295 631 while 587 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 37 365.

“As of 20 April 2021, at 1500hours there were 41 hospitalised cases, Asymptomatic two, mild to moderate 27, severe eight and four in Intensive Care Units. Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland and United Bulawayo Hospitals did not report today,” reads the statement from the Ministry.

As of April 21, Zimbabwe has now recorded 37 980 cases, 35 065 recoveries and 1555 deaths.

