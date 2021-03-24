The post Zulu Mkhathini Speaks On What Fans Can Expect From His Solo Album ‘Spirit Of Ubuntu’ appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Zulu Mkhathini Speaks On What Fans Can Expect From His Solo Album ‘Spirit Of Ubuntu’. Zulu Mkhathini has taken a break from his music to focus on developing his brand which he has done exceptionally well. The television host and rapper has appeared on a few single’s here and there but is now ready to deliver his solo album.

Mkhathini recently took to Instagram to let his fans ask him questions about anything they wanted. A few fans got deep and asked him about why he hasn’t spent as much time on social media and also what they can expect from his upcoming album.

A fan told shouted out the Shikisha collaborator by saying that people should watch out for his album. Mkhathini responded saying, “SPIRIT OF UBUNTU A very personal project, not the sound people were expect.”

Another fan asked him if he is planning to have any features on the album or if he’s going strictly solo. He explained that because the project is very personal to him, he worked with some of his closest friends. Mkhathini’s response read, “As I said it’s a very personal project, so I worked with my friends… they just happen to be really good at what they do.”

Mkhathini announced the release of his album in January 2021, dropping a unique announcement video in the form of a single titled Sekonakele. In the video he mentioned that the album isn’t finished yet but it is on the way. The video was directed by himself, Nigel Stockly.

The rapper is headed in a strictly solo direction after his departure from rap group DreamTeam. He revealed that he left the group because they didn’t have time for each other anymore and they drifted apart. He further explains that they were going through a lot of changes in their lives, career wise and in their personal lives.

