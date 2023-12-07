6th Edition of Joburg Film Fest Scheduled for 2024 – The much-anticipated Joburg Film Festival in partnership with MultiChoice, is set to return in the first quarter of 2024. Bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts for a celebration of storytelling through the art of film.

Africa’s stories rewarding local & international excellence in film

With a rich tapestry of diverse cultures and narratives, the festival promises to captivate audiences. Not just in Joburg, but across the African diaspora and beyond. Born out of the desire to create an exciting, independent platform that tells Africa’s stories and rewards local and international excellence in film. The premiere festival will take place from the 27th February to the 3rd March 2024.

The festival is renowned as a prominent platform for showcasing local and international talent and is gearing up for a sixth edition of an extraordinary presentation of cinematic excellence. Scheduled to take place in Sandton, the heart of South Africa’s vibrant business scene, the event will feature a captivating lineup of screenings, discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The Joburg Film Festival embracing the legacy of cinematic legends

The Joburg Film Festival stands as a grand celebration honouring the art of storytelling while embracing the legacy of cinematic legends. With its central theme focused on inspiring storytellers who captivate audiences across the globe, the festival will further celebrate these legends in film. It serves as a platform that not only showcases groundbreaking narratives from emerging voices but also pays homage to the trailblazers and luminaries whose works have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

From thought-provoking panel discussions to mesmerizing screenings, the festival reverberates with the energy of passionate storytellers, eager to inspire and be inspired. It’s a harmonious blend where the past meets the present, fostering an environment that honors the established whilst propelling the next generation of filmmakers toward greatness.

“In the dynamic landscape of ‘Glocalisation’ of media & entertainment, the Joburg Film Festival is a pivotal platform at the heart of Africa’s cultural and creative revolution. This sub Saharan African premier film festival & content market trade fair is set against the back drop of the continent’s rich stories and talent. It embodies the spirit of new Africa, one that is eager to showcase its creative prowess and engage in dialogue with the global community” stated Joburg Film Festival Executive Director Tim Mangwedi.

“Now in its 6th year, the Joburg Film Festival continues to celebrate the art of filmmaking. It brings together the best of African cinema, offering a window into the soul of a continent bursting with inspiring stories waiting to be told and heard on the international stage by Africans.”

The Joburg Film Festival – spotlighting emerging Talent

Building on its legacy of promoting diverse perspectives and voices, the festival also aims to spotlight emerging talent alongside established filmmakers, offering a platform for creative expression and storytelling that reflects the richness of Africa’s cinematic landscape.

Previous editions of the Joburg Film Festival saw celebration for commitment to presenting compelling narratives. Those that resonated with audiences globally. The upcoming event promises an even more diverse and impactful lineup, featuring over 60 titles spanning various genres, themes, and styles.

Multichoice as Sponsors

It is no surprise then that MultiChoice has been one of the festival’s biggest supporters. As an authentic African brand, MultiChoice identity with intricately woven storytelling at its core. Moving beyond the conventional organisational role, MultiChoice assumes the mantle of storytellers, artfully crafting the vibrant tapestry of the continent.

The resurgence of the Joburg Film Festival marks a pivotal milestone for the company. This collaboration transcends the boundaries of a typical event. Presenting a dynamic platform where imaginative minds from around the globe converge. Within this space, narratives take flight beyond borders. Casting a renewed spotlight on the diverse and captivating stories that define Africa. The commitment extends beyond the revival of a festival. MultiChoice seeks to reignite the flame of African storytelling. Extending an invitation to the world to witness the profound depth, passion, and creativity embedded in these narratives.

The Festival to hold workshops, masterclasses, and networking sessions

In line with the festival’s commitment to supporting the development of the African film industry, the festival runs a series of workshops, masterclasses, and networking sessions aimed at nurturing aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals around its four key pillars.

The Film Programme

The Industry Programme

Youth and Audience Development Programme

JBX Content Market

The JBX Content Market Forms Part of the Festival Events

The JBX market will again this year form a large part of the film festival. The Market serves as a fertile ground for budding talents and seasoned veterans alike. Fostering connections that transcend borders and cultures. Amidst whirlwind deal-making and artistic exchange, the market resonates with the sheer passion and dedication that drives the the filmmaking community. Marking it as a cornerstone of the Joburg Film Festival’s dynamic spirit.

50+ registered buyers from various countries have already signed up for next year. The B2B in-person platform aims to fast-track the transformation of Africa’s audio-visual industries. JBX registration is open with a 15% Early Bird Special discount available. This is for producer and visitor badges as well as exhibition stands. For more info, check out the JFF website.

JBX will include a number of areas. The Market, which is an exhibiting area with fully customisable and brandable spaces. Also included will be the Networking Area-JBX Networking Terrace. The JBX Conversations Theatre where panel discussion and a range of masterclasses will take place, and The JBX Connect Lounge.

Further details regarding the festival program, including featured films, special events, and guest speakers, to be announced. Updates on ticket sales and participation guidelines in 2024 can be expected across the Film Festival’s online platforms.

