Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 Soundtrack Announced for Nov. 3 Release, First Single “No Panties” by Sexyy Red Now Avialable

The highly anticipated soundtrack for Season 2 of Rap Sh!t has been officially announced by Raedio. This soundtrack, set to release on Nov. 3, will precede the premiere of Season 2, created by Issa Rae, scheduled for Nov. 9.

The mixtape, curated by Raedio and released via Raedio/Def Jam, features original music from the series performed by lead characters Shawna & Mia (Aida Osman & KaMillion), as well as contributions from artists like Rico Nasty, Kaliii, Maiya The Don, and more. The project also boasts writing contributions from Guapdad 4000, NCognita, Suni MF, and production by renowned producers like Danja, Bankroll Got It, and HitKidd.

The mixtape celebrates the women in rap who are changing the music world through their authenticity and features cover artwork inspired by A Tribe Called Quest’s “Midnight Marauders” album, acknowledging the writers and producers who craft the music behind the scenes.

The first single, “No Panties,” is already available and showcases the talents of Sexyy Red in a bold and unapologetic southern rap anthem, produced by YA & Snacks of The Breed. It encourages listeners to hit the dancefloor and embrace their most unapologetic selves.

“I’m happy that I got to work on ‘No Panties’ for Rap Sh!t,” said Sexyy Red. “It’s just me having fun on the beat and talking my sh*t. It’s just like the show: the rap girls running this sh*t.”

You can hear “No Panties” below.





