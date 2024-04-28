Zim entering a new era of prosperity: President Ruto

STAFF WRITER

Zimbabwe will experience a new phase of prosperity because of the Second Republic’s bold choices in the mining, agriculture, and infrastructure development sectors, Kenyan President William Ruto, has said.

In an attempt to combat a volatile exchange rate and out-of-control inflation, the Zimbabwean government has also launched a new currency called Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), which is backed by both foreign currency reserves and minerals.

President Ruto, who officially opened the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on Saturday, said since he stepped into Zimbabwe, he noted “an unmistakable energy of a country going places”.

“One thing that has been difficult to ignore from the moment we stepped on Zimbabwean soil is the unmistakable energy of a country going places, a people facing forward and a nation entering a new chapter in its development history,” said President Ruto.

He added: “Upon observation and reflection, I have a good idea about the source of this infectious air of optimistic expectation that fills up every space in this great country.

“We all know that Zimbabwe has waged its share of struggles, faced its share of challenges and undergone a great deal of setbacks and pressures,” he continued.

“It has been inspiring to witness the resilience and fortitude of the Zimbabwean nation and the people, who, though not the authors of their country’s tribulations, refused to be victims of it, and did not give up, slow down or lament in despair.

“Instead, they endured and forged on, with the confident patience of a people who have prevailed against formidable adversaries and won daunting battles time and again.

“Under your leadership, Mr President, it is evident that this indomitable spirit has received a shot in the arm.

“This explains the positive changes that are taking place in many parts of the country and demonstrates Zimbabwe’s readiness to transform its abundant potential into opportunities for all sectors of its economy to make their contributions towards poverty reduction, employment creation, wealth generation and reduction of inequality, thereby ushering in economic development and inclusive prosperity.”

