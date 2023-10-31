Mushosho appointed new Edgars CEO

BUSINESS REPORTER

Zimbabwe’s biggest clothes retailer, Edgars has appointed Sevious Mushosho as the new CEO effective November 1, 2023, replacing Tjeludo Ndlovu who had served in that capacity for the past three years.

Happiness Vundla, the group CFO, is also departing the company on Tuesday.

Mushosho, a former executive of Sub-Sahara Capital Group (SSCG), was appointed to the Edgars board after SSCG bought the majority stake from South Africa’s Edcon in 2019.

“The Board would like to announce the appointment of Sevious Mushosho as the Group

CEO,with effect from 1 November 2023. Sevious is a Fellow Chartered Accountant Zimbabwe with over 20 years of multinational experience in cross functional management, financial management, audit, insurance, banking, retail and distribution. Mushosho has worked at executive level in various companies in Zimbabwe,Zambia, Malawi and Mauritius, including Sub Sahara Capital Group, Distribution Group Africa, AfriAsia Holdings limited and Innscor Africa among others. He has been on the Board since July 2022 as a Non-Executive Director and from May 2023 as the Group Chief Operating Officer,” company secretary ,Sikhumbuzo Mate, said.

Related