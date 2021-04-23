Affordable & Cool Smart Home Automation Devices In Malaysia In 2021

[This is a sponsored article with Celcom.]

As our appliances get smarter and more interconnected, it no longer costs a bomb to automate and simplify our daily lives with these smart appliances.

Here are some cool devices for under RM400 that should have a place in any tech-savvy home. We were not sponsored by brands to include or exclude them from the list. The prices of the products are subject to change, but are under RM400 at the point of writing.

A Note From The Sponsor: The new Celcom MAX™ plan puts both your mobile data and home internet on a single bill, at a lower price. It offers lifetime savings, a pair of free Mesh Wi-Fi, and discounts on Microsoft Surface LTE products and Sharp Android TV. Find out more details at the end of this article.

1. Khind VC9X6A Robotic Vacuum (RM388)

The Khind VC9X6A Robotic Vacuum has a few cleaning modes that can be set to clean specific areas, or go around the house cleaning the edges. Coupled with anti-fall and anti-collision features, the bot should have a lower chance of getting itself stuck at tight spots.

The vacuum also features a mopping function so families can focus on what matters more to them instead of doing chores.

Alternative: The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8+ is a pricier, but comes with more features such as setting priority cleaning areas via mobile, a larger battery and stronger suction power.

2. Google Nest Mini (RM169.99)

The Google Nest Mini is a smart speaker and voice assistant rolled into one. So imagine if you have your hands full when baking a cake, but you want some music on. Say: ‘Hey Google, Play Blinding Lights’, and you’ll have music playing right out of the Google Nest Mini.

The Google Nest Mini / Image Credit: BENCE BOROS on Unsplash

Besides that, if your TV connected to the voice assistant, you could voice command it to change the channel or YouTube video your child is watching. If your home is fully connected to the voice assistant, it can be the central point of contact, controlling the other devices through voice commands.

Alternative: The Apple HomePod mini is Apple’s take on voice assistants, but it is not readily available in Malaysia.

3. Tuya Curtain Motor (RM382.91)

The Tuya Curtain Motor is a smart 3.2m curtain motor and rail that allows you to use your phone or voice to close and open the curtains. It comes with a time control function in the app that you can set to wake your children up for school even if you’re not in that room.

Plus you can choose the speed of the curtain movement too. There are other track lengths available, but the longer they are, the higher the price.

The Tuya Curtain Motor in action / Image Credit: wallacexxx on Shopee

Alternative: If you’d like a fully tailored solution made for your home, Smart Curtain Malaysia does custom fittings.

4. Townew Smart Dustbin (RM238.88)

The Townew Smart Dustbin comes equipped with a sensor to automatically detect your hand movement to open the lid. Alternatively, a light tap or nudge to the sides would work too.

The Townew Smart Dustbin / Image Credit: IGadgets

That’s not all, press the button on the bin and it will help to seal the trash bag inside. Once sealed, the lid will automatically open for you to remove the trash. To utilise this auto-seal function, you’ll need to buy the right trash bags that complement this feature.

5. Yeelight Smart Bulb (RM59.98)

Change the atmosphere of the room using your phone / Image Credit: Yeelight



You can change the colour and brightness of the WiFi-enabled Yeelight Smart Bulb through mobile or voice, which is perfect for a touch of romantic lighting during date nights, or to turn off the light when you’re cozied up in bed.

The bulbs can also be grouped together to provide synchronised lighting for an entire room. They can be programmed according to a set family schedule to brighten or dim according to your activities.

Alternative: The Philips Hue lighting ecosystem comes with different lighting types such as downlights, lightstrips and motion sensors to smarten all your lights at home.

6. 6L Automatic Pet Feeder with Wi-Fi (RM299)

The 6L Automatic Pet Feeder with Wi-Fi can be configured to feed your pets on a timer, or manually via the mobile app. The feeder is powered via power supply and external batteries. So if the power goes out, your pets can still be fed if the timer is set.

Video captured through the pet feeder / Image Credit: hanizara on Shopee

The feeder also comes with a two-way audio system, so you can talk to your pets via your phone and see them on video. Alternatively, it can play a recording of your voice to call them for mealtimes.

Alternative: This SKYMEE Owl Robot can be an interactive toy and a treat dispenser in one, controlled via mobile.

7. Smart Frog Electric Hanger Dryer (RM168)

The Smart Frog Electric Hanger Dryer can withstand up to 5KG and it can dry the clothes within 1 to 3 hours.

Source: Smart Frog

It also has a switch to change between hot and cold air, so if you need it to dry quickly, use the hot air function. The cold air can then cool the warm clothes down before you put them on.

It is small and portable too, so you can pack it for your office meetings or travel.

8. EZVIZ C3W 256GB Variant (RM399)

As a HD wall-mounted outdoor Wi-Fi camera, the EZVIZ C3W comes with some extra smart features such as a two-way audio, allowing you to speak to anyone the camera has eyes on.

Source: EZVIZ

If you’re not home, you can set its motion sensors to activate a loud siren and strobe light to scare off intruders upon detection. This trigger will also send a notification to your phone through its app.

The memory capacity allows it to save video history that you can view remotely. The camera has 3 night vision modes, and AI-powered person detection, which reduces the amount of false alarms triggered by animals.

9. Samsung Ezon SHS-1321 Smart Digital Door Lock (RM389)

Other than unlocking your door with a passcode (or an RFID card key), the Samsung Ezon SHS-1321 has additional safety features. For example, 2 random numbers will appear for you to press before entering your pin. This prevents strangers from guessing your passcode since finger marks are spread out across the lock screen.

The Samsung Ezon SHS-1321 / Source: Samsung

If you’re leaving for a few days, you can also set an Away mode which will automatically ring the alarm if the lock is operated within the house.

Its thermal sensor can detect high temperatures inside the house and activate its alarm in case of a fire. The door will also auto-unlock for swift evacuation.

Alternative: igloohome Smart Deadbolt 2S has features such as time-sensitive codes, and unlocking via Bluetooth. If you’re expecting visitors, you can generate unique PIN codes to send to your guests so they can let themselves in.

A Stable, Secure Connection For Your Smart Devices

A stable internet connection would optimise the use of most of these smart devices above. With the new Celcom MAX™ plan, you get both mobile data and home internet on a single bill, at a lower price. Here’s what you can get from the plan.

The prices vary based on download/upload speed.



Additional details for Celcom MAX™ subscribers:

Lifetime savings of RM21/month when subscribed to Celcom Max™. This means that even after your 24-month contract is over, Celcom will honour the price as long as you continue the subscription. Get the Celcom Mesh Wi-Fi which extends the range of your Wi-Fi connection that regular routers have difficulty reaching.

Note: Subscribers of the 500Mbps Celcom MAX™ package will be entitled to 1 free set of Celcom Mesh Wi-Fi, while subscribers below the package will need to pay RM25 per month for it.

Subscribers to the 300Mbps package or above are entitled to a free 6-month subscription to either iQIYI or iflix for their entertainment needs. Always Stay connected with the Microsoft Surface Go 2 LTE 128GB + Surface Go Signature Type Cover for RM3,400 (RRP: RM4,033) or a Microsoft Surface Pro X LTE 256GB + Surface Pro X Type Cover for RM5,800 (RRP: RM6,438). Get the 60-inch Sharp Android TV (4TC60CK1X) and the 42-inch Sharp Android TV (2TC42BG1X), priced at RM2,400 (RRP: RM4,999) and RM1,200 (RRP: RM1,749) respectively. Be entitled to a RM500 or a RM100 discount voucher depending on which TV is purchased. The first 100 subscribers will get their first month’s bill waived.

Find out more about Celcom MAX™ here .

Get the precise FAQs about Celcom MAX™ here .

Read up on what we’ve written about Celcom in the past here.

Featured Image Credit: EZVIZ/ Samsungdigitallife Singapore & Malaysia