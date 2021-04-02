AKA On Why He Believes He Single Handedly Paved The Way For SA Celebs With Alcohol Products

The post AKA On Why He Believes He Single Handedly Paved The Way For SA Celebs With Alcohol Products appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

AKA On Why He Believes He Single Handedly Paved The Way For SA Celebs With Alcohol Products. Apart from being a superstar musician, AKA has done so much to grow his brand and his empire. From sneakers, to clothes, to alcohol, and even television, the award winning rapper is one of the most well rounded artists in the country.

AKA recently took to twitter to share that he feels he has single handedly paved the way for SA celebs with alcohol products. His tweet read, “Any SA celebrity with an alcohol product, you’re welcome. I single handedly built this industry, and that’s facts.”

Any SA celebrity with an alcohol product, you’re welcome. I single handedly built this industry, and that’s facts. pic.twitter.com/ENWjqf9Eg0 — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 1, 2021

The Fela In Versace rapper then explained why he feels that is. He said that he is unmatched because for nearly 10 years now, because he has been putting products on the shelves of many major retailers. He added photos of some of his products to the caption of the tweet to show evidence of his point.

“When it comes to product. I am unmatched. I been putting shit on shelves in major retailers for nearly 10 years now. Don’t play with me. I am the KING of product.“

When it comes to product. I am unmatched. I been putting shit on shelves in major retailers for nearly 10 years now. Don’t play with me. I am the KING of product. pic.twitter.com/x0lKb2BC8H — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 1, 2021

AKA has done everything and more. The rapper has released sneakers in collaboration with Reebok, a clothing line with Head Honcho, and his own merchandise. He currently has two flavours of Cruz Vodka to his name and will be adding more to the list soon. If there is one thing AKA is, it’s business savvy!

The rapper has had a spectacular 2021 already having released his music video for Finessin’ off his Bhovamania EP. He also got engaged to Nelli Tembe and took a trip to KwaZulu-Natal for the lobola negotiations. The rapper and his fiancée are yet to announce further wedding details but we can’t wait to see what they’ve planned!

