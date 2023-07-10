Alcaraz vs Berrettini LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest build-up, score and updates from Centre Court

lcaraz vs Berrettini LIVE!
Carlos Alcaraz faces the sternest test of his Wimbledon credentials to date as he takes on Matteo Berrettini on Centre Court this evening. The world number one is now on an eight-match winning run on grass after victory at Queen’s, and came through some troubling moments against Nicolas Jarry to set up this fourth-round clash.
This is just the third time Alcaraz has featured in the Wimbledon main draw, the 20-year-old already matching his previous best run. The possibility of a final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday afternoon looms, but there is plenty of work to do before then.
Berrettini reached the final himself at SW19 two years ago, losing to Djokovic in four sets, and the Italian has roared back to form in sensational fashion over the past week. Injury has wrecked Berrettini’s schedule in recent months, but he has put that behind him to already knock out seeds Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev. Follow Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below!
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini!
Some match in store. The world number one is looking increasingly comfortable on grass and many expect him to be in the final on Sunday, likely facing Novak Djokovic.
He has a huge test to overcome this evening though, against a man in Berrettini who has returned to form in style over the past week.
We’ll have all the latest build-up before full coverage of that match, which will come at some time around 6:30pm BST on Centre Court.
