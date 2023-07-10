16
26
39
9
40
10
38
3
37
30
21
35
44
24
47
48
29
43
14
7
11
34
1
15
25
31
28
5
49
13
33
20
50
32
23
18
45
8
4
2
46
22

Alcaraz vs Berrettini LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest build-up, score and updates from Centre Court

140 1 minute read


A

lcaraz vs Berrettini LIVE!

Carlos Alcaraz faces the sternest test of his Wimbledon credentials to date as he takes on Matteo Berrettini on Centre Court this evening. The world number one is now on an eight-match winning run on grass after victory at Queen’s, and came through some troubling moments against Nicolas Jarry to set up this fourth-round clash.

This is just the third time Alcaraz has featured in the Wimbledon main draw, the 20-year-old already matching his previous best run. The possibility of a final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday afternoon looms, but there is plenty of work to do before then.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

French Open 2023: Full schedule, seedings, match times, prize money, odds and British players at Roland Garros

French Open 2023: Full schedule, seedings, match times, prize money, odds and British players at Roland Garros

Luke Shaw names ‘world class’ England duo he’d love to sign for Manchester United after Carrington ‘tour’

Luke Shaw names ‘world class’ England duo he’d love to sign for Manchester United after Carrington ‘tour’

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree Caicedo terms; Arsenal make new Timber bid; Man Utd deal done; Spurs offer

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree Caicedo terms; Arsenal make new Timber bid; Man Utd deal done; Spurs offer

Debutants Script India’s Win Vs England

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo