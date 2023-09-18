Alfie Gilchrist signs new Chelsea contract ahead of potential January exit

C helsea defender Alfie Gilchrist has extended his contract at Chelsea by a further year until June 2025.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute on Sunday as Chelsea drew 0-0 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino is well aware of his Blues Under-21s captain already having taken him on a pre-season tour of the United States.

Gilchrist has yet to make his debut in an official senior match but played around 75 minutes under his new manager in warm up matches this summer.

Chelsea have opted to tie down Gilchrist to a new contract having fielded interest from Sheffield United over a permanent transfer this summer.

Gilchrist also had loan interest and could look again at a temporary move in January when the transfer window opens.

The central defender was signed from Queens Park Rangers at Under-11 level and comes from a family of Chelsea supporters.

He was nominated for PL2 Player of the Year last season and was first named on the bench for the first team under Frank Lampard last season, at Old Trafford.