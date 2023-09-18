31
39
30
13
16
15
4
48
47
37
20
34
40
23
43
18
25
44
9
26
45
22
11
7
1
8
33
5
38
24
49
2
46
3
32
50
10
35
14
21
29

Alfie Gilchrist signs new Chelsea contract ahead of potential January exit

134 1 minute read


C

helsea defender Alfie Gilchrist has extended his contract at Chelsea by a further year until June 2025.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute on Sunday as Chelsea drew 0-0 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.


Source link

134 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The Open: Brian Harman leads after superb second round as Tommy Fleetwood chases

The Open: Brian Harman leads after superb second round as Tommy Fleetwood chases

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Rice; Cancelo talks; Chelsea sign wonderkid; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Rice; Cancelo talks; Chelsea sign wonderkid; Man United, Spurs latest

Defender Mengi wants to make an impression at Luton after leaving Old Trafford

Defender Mengi wants to make an impression at Luton after leaving Old Trafford

Heath Streak

The darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo