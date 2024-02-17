Alyssa Milano’s Biggest Issues & Controversies Through The Years

Alyssa Milano and her former Charmed costar Rose McGowan got involved in a nasty X battle after the latter slammed the Democratic party for not solving anything. While McGowan did not mention the 51-year-old in her tweet, Milano posted a series of tweets to call her out.

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you,” one of her tweets read. “It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”

Meanwhile, McGowan accused her of “stealing” the #MeToo movement from its creator, Tarana Burke, before her supporters lambasted the other actress while tweeting #AlyssaMilanoIsALie on the platform, formerly X.

Instead of feeling affected by the backlash, Milano decided to poke fun at the hashtag and asked the users if they could get the hashtag trend number one before her bedtime.

Milano continued, “Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F— off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”