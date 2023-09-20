Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Failed Marriage in 12 Clicks

Sep. 19 2023, Published 7:37 p.m. ET
February 8, 2020: Ariana Grande Spotted with Mystery Man
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s relationship was made known to the public after the Thank U, Next singer was spotted kissing an unknown man.
TMZ shared exclusive photos of the outing at a Northridge, Calif., bar in February. The news outlet confirmed Gomez’s identity a few months later.
February 2020: Ariana Grande’s Friends Started Following Dalton Gomez on Instagram
After the intimate photos emerged, her fans noticed that her friends – including Courtney Chipolone, Njomza and Scott Nicholson – started following Gomez’s Instagram, sparking more buzz.
March 2020: Sources Confirmed Dating Rumors
TMZ reported the news about Grande’s new relationship, which marked her first since her breakup with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, sources told People that the pair had already been dating for two months and quarantining together at her Los Angeles home.
“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” one source said. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship, so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”
May 8, 2020: Dalton Gomez Appeared in Ariana Grande’s ‘Stuck with U’ MV
Although Grande and Gomez had not confirmed their relationship directly yet, they dropped a hint when the real estate broker appeared in the music video of Stuck with U. The same material features videos of fans and celebrities’ activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
June 25, 2020: They Made Their Relationship Instagram Official
After the Victorious actress celebrated her 27th birthday, she took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos, including a sweet snap of herself and her then-beau.
December 20, 2020: Then-Couple Announced Their Engagement
Less than a year after they began dating, Grande debuted her engagement ring on Instagram and received heartfelt messages from her friends and family.
MORE ON:
Ariana Grande
May 17, 2021: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Wed at Home
A representative for Grande revealed to People that the then-couple tied the knot, confirming TMZ‘s initial report about the intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, Calif.
“The room was so happy and full of love,” the representative added. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”
August 7, 2022: Split Rumors First Emerged
Split rumors bombarded Grande and Gomez’s relationship when the Sam & Cat star promoted her brand R.E.M. Beauty on TikTok without wearing her rings. However, she immediately dismissed the rumors and said she was getting it cleaned.
May 15, 2023: They Marked Their Second Wedding Anniversary
Things between the then-couple looked smooth sailing when Gomez posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to mark their second wedding anniversary. She uploaded a photo of them kissing on their wedding day, writing “2,” “3.5” and “I love him so.”
July 17, 2023: Reports About Their Breakup Emerged
TMZ revealed that the Into You singer and the real estate broker called it quits and were heading toward divorce.
Meanwhile, a separate source said Grande had been filming the screen adaptation of Wicked in London and was spotted without wearing her engagement and wedding rings during her public outings.
“[Dalton] is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles,” a source said. “It’s definitely been an issue for them. His career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So, when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”
July 20, 2023: Ariana Grande Started Dating Ethan Slayer
Only a few days after the split news emerged, several insiders confirmed that Grande began dating Ethan Slater – her Wicked costar who divorced his wife, Lilly Jay, following the dating rumors.
September 18, 2023: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Filed for Divorce Simultaneously
Presented by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, Grande filed for divorce from Gomez on Monday, September 18, citing “irreconcilable differences.” TMZ confirmed that Gomez also requested a dissolution of marriage on the same day.
Sources said it took them so long because they wanted to settle everything before going to the courthouse, with another insider saying the estranged couple “have been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”
