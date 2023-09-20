Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Failed Marriage in 12 Clicks

TMZ reported the news about Grande’s new relationship, which marked her first since her breakup with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, sources told People that the pair had already been dating for two months and quarantining together at her Los Angeles home.

“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” one source said. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship, so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”