[WATCH] Four Inmates Including Murder Suspect Escape From Georgia Correctional Facility

It has been reported that four inmates that were detained in a Georgia correctional facility escaped yesterday morning (October 16) through a tempered area in the facility’s perimeter fence, allowing all four to leave the confines of the facility in a getaway car.

Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes escaped through the window of a second floor dayroom about 3:30 am without being noticed by correctional officers and were not discovered to be missing until 6 am.

A Blue Dodge Challenger was spotted on surveillance video outside of the facility and the U.S Marshals and the FBI are hunting for that vehicle along with its occupants.

Fournier, 52, a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, is charged with murder; Anderson, 24, a Black male with dreadlocks is charged with aggravated assault, Barnwell, 37, a Black male with braids is facing drug and gun charges, while Stokes, 29, a Black male with short black hair was being held in the facility for the U.S. Marshals.





