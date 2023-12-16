Teejay’s ‘Drift’ Remix With Davido, And 10 More New Songs

Every week, DancehallMag highlights new and notable Jamaican songs and videos you should add to your Reggae, Dancehall, Trap, and R&B playlists. Feel free to send suggestions to [email protected].

Teejay – Drift (Remix) ft. Davido

Drift, the smash hit by Dancehall star Teejay, has been remixed with Davido. The Up Top Boss arrives in the motherland via jet plane to link up with the Nigerian star, who takes to the charismatic riddim in his native tongue. “Working with Davido was just pure vibe. You could just feel the authentic energy from the music, coming from Jamaica going back to Africa, because it originated from Africa. Just to have the combination of a Jamaican artist and a Nigerian artist. It is the perfect timing, and it is good for Jamaican music to show that the world is embracing our culture. It was just energy, you know,” Teejay said.

Lila Iké – Good & Great

Lila Iké came through with a feel-good Reggae Soul ballad dubbed Good & Great. Iké invites listeners down a spiritual path as she takes the time to chant a prayer, “You’ve blessed my life eternally, I’m grateful,” she sings. She vows to continue singing his praises in her future music. “I’m gonna make such a joyful noise to the Lord, overcome so haffi rejoice, I’m here to sing songs of praises and use up mi voice in every single tune weh mi write,” she continues. Listen more here:

Stefflon Don and Victony – Deadly

Stefflon Don rounds off the year with a slick new banger Deadly with Nigerian breakout star Victony. Produced by DJames and Kayzee, this sultry Afro-R&B-song weaves Don’s patois-infused flows with Victony’s native vocals to create an insatiable love story, as the accompanying visuals capture both artists in an intimate setting. Deadly is the latest release from Don’s anticipated debut album, Island 54, which is set for release in early 2024. Speaking on the collaboration, she says, “I’m so excited to be sharing the next sample of what ‘Island 54’ has in store, and collaborating with Victony has been a beautiful experience. Our styles complement each other so well, and we had an instant musical connection. Victony’s talent and unique perspective elevated ‘Deadly’ to new heights, and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

RajahWild – GO GO

RajahWild confesses his dirty desires in GO GO – a track produced by Rvssian on the Dutty Money Riddim. Leaving no detail behind, the fast-rising talent sums up his ultimate girl to the likeness of a go-go dancer and all the gains she brings to the table. Check out the NowOrNever visuals here:

Yaksta – No More Sales

Yaksta speaks out for the farmers in No More Sales, revealing that their attempts to grow and sell (the now legal) marijuana have been taken over by the government. The song, produced by Oneness Records and Reggaeville, appears on the Ganjaville Riddim. Check out the Jesses James-directed music video here:

Killer Mike – RUN (Remix) ft. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

ATL rapper Killer Mike has remixed his 1-year-old single Run with Damian Junior Gong Marley. Why a Jamaican feature? Mike says, “Hip Hop and Reggae are both People’s Music. People’s Music speaks for the salt of the earth, the worker class that toils and constitutes the masses.”

Valiant – BUDDUM

In his new single Buddum, Valiant expresses his preference for the more full-figured ladies, so much so that he admits to funding their body enhancement pursuits. The video, directed by Shane Creative, puts the deejay’s ‘type’ on display as they dance to the song’s catchy melody. Produced by DJ Mac Music, Diplomats Records, and Crash Dummy, Buddum forms the suite of Valiant’s latest EP, A Gift From Me To You.

Alkaline – Relapse

Relapse, produced by Autobamb Records and SartOut Records, finds Alkaline in an introspective state of mind as he looks back on his journey so far. In the song, the Dancehall star reveals his trepidations of relapsing to a time he describes as “psychotic”. “Nuh wah Relapse, some solace me need that, so mi can find time fi detach …” he sings. Listen more below.

Skillibeng – Love Letter

Skillibeng pens a Love Letter of sorts in this new track dedicated to a special girl. She ticks all the boxes in the lovemaking department, causing a very smitten Skilli to profess his love in lyrics. Love Letter appears on The Prodigy Mixtape: Ladies Only Edition (Part ll).

Malie – California

In his new track California, Malie Donn takes fans inside a day in the life of a ‘choppa’. In visuals shot by ADNAN, the deejay appears in the golden state, “living larger than large” and on the grind that sustains his lavish lifestyle. Produced by Din Din Hemton, Attomatic Records, and Crook Entertainment, check out the new track here:

Jesse Royal – Blessing ft. Yohan Marley

Jesse Royal and Yohan Marley, in their new collaboration Blessing, urge the masses to remember that the ultimate blessing is “life” itself. “It’s a blessing every time you open your eyes, your greatest possession is life, you’ll never live this moment twice, so stop your stressing….” the hook sounds out throughout the song.