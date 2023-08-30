Sexyy Red Wants Fans to Stop Saying She Looks Like Young Thug

Sexxy Red wants y’all to stop saying she looks like Young Thug. The STL rapper was sitting with Funny Marco, who revealed she hates that fans say she looks like the jailed rapper.

“I hate when they say I look like Young Thug cause no the f— we do not look alike,” Sexxy Red stated.

You can see it in the video below.

Following an overwhelming response from fans, Sexyy Red’s much-anticipated Hood Hottest Princess Tour has expanded with two additional dates and venue changes for five existing dates. Presented by Live Nation, the tour, which initially encompassed 21 cities, will now include stops in Charlotte and extended visits in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Sexyy Red, a rising star in the realm of Hip-Hop and Rap, has been making significant waves in the music industry. Her talent was further recognized when she joined forces with Drake and 21 Savage as a supporting act for the remaining shows on Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour.”

The tour comes on the heels of Sexyy Red’s successful album release, “Hood Hottest Princess,” which quickly climbed the charts. Upon release, her album debuted in the Top 10 of the U.S. Apple Music Top Albums and secured a spot on the prestigious Billboard 200 just three weeks later. The same week, she also entered the Billboard Hot 100 with her hit track “Pound Town 2,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

SEXYY RED – HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS TOUR DATES:

Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

Wed Oct 18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Oct 19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Sat Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia – NEW VENUE

Tue Oct 24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Thu Oct 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Mon Oct 30 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena NEW VENUE

Tue Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – NEW VENUE

Wed Nov 01 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Nov 04 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

Fri Nov 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Mon Nov 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Fri Nov 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring – NEW VENUE

Mon Nov 20 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center – NEW VENUE

Tue Nov 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas – NEW VENUE

Fri Nov 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Nov 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Nov 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

