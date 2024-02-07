



On this date in 2000, the Hip Hop community was shocked and saddened by the untimely death of lyrical giant Christopher “Big Pun” Rios. As the premiere artist for Fat Joe’s Terror Squad, Pun became the first Latino Hip Hop artist to go platinum and discovered TS’ First Lady, Remy Ma.

Pun is regarded as one of the game’s best lyricists ever to do it, or as he is aptly described, one of the best “dead or alive.” His only two full-length releases, Capital Punishment and Yeeahhh Baby, are considered classic albums among true Hip Hop aficionados and continue to get radio play on his smash singles “I’m Not A Player” and the posthumous “It’s So Hard.”

Rest In Peace to Pun, and sincere condolences to the Rios family from the entire Mind Squad.

The post Today In Hip Hop History: The Source Magazine Remembers the Legacy of Big Pun 24 Years Later first appeared on The Source.

