Epic Games Announces Lady Gaga as Icon for Fortnite Festival – Ever since her internet-breaking “What’s fortnight” post in 2019, Lady Gaga has been one of the most-requested artists from the Fortnite community. Now, her iconic songs and fashion are finally available to millions of players and fans around the world.

As both a multi-hyphenate superstar artist and a bold pioneer in the world of fashion, it was natural that Lady Gaga’s appearance in Fortnite Festival pays homage to some of her iconic outfits.

In Season 2, the final reward in the Premium Reward Track is the Enigmatic Gaga Outfit, an homage an iconic Lady Gaga costume from her Chromatica Ball stadium tour by celebrity designer Nange Magro. The Fortnite Shop also boasts the Chromatica Armor Outfit, featuring Lady Gaga’s memorable full black leather bodysuit created by celebrity designer Cecilio Castrillo and featued on the Chromatica album cover.

And of course, there’s the culture-shifting music…

Fortnite Festival Season 2 will feature the following Lady Gaga songs as playable Jam Tracks:

Applause

Bloody Mary

Born This Way

The Edge of Glory

Just Dance

Rain On Me

Stupid Love

Poker Face

Originally launched on December 9, 2023, Fortnite Festival is a hit new music game. Players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage. This, with chart-topping music by their favorite artists, all available to play for free within the world of Fortnite.

For more information on Fortnite Festival Season 2: Unlock Your Talent, visit the blog. To keep up with Fortnite Festival, follow along here for future news and Season updates.

