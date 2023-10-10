Jujuboy Drops New Single and Video – Nigerian afrobeats singer, songwriter and producer Jujuboy is back with a bang with the release of his new single “James Bond”.

This following his introspective single titled “Spaceman.” Juju collaborated thereafter with Canada-based Nigerian artist Nonso Amadi on the ‘Spaceman’ remix. The ‘Spaceman’ remix premiered on BBC Radio 1XTRA by DJ Edu. Now, Jujuboy finds himself ready to show off confidence with “James Bond”.

Collaborating with Canadian production duo Banx and Ranx, Jujuboy wastes no time making a statement! Kicking off with the line “Money don’t buy no charisma,” sets the tone for a track brimming with swag and energy. The song arrives with an accompanying video directed by Eté meurtier.

Making waves with a unique fusion of afrobeat’s, R&B, and rap, Jujuboy is the first artist signed from partnerships between Nigeria’s Aristokrat Records and Island Def Jam (Universal Music).

About Jujuboy

Emerging from Edo State, alongside his contemporaries Rema and Santi, Jujuboy began his musical journey in his church choir at the age of eight. The roots of his church upbringing permeate his sound today. Learning music production through a neighbour. By sixteen he was producing beats out of his Grandma’s house, armed with Fruit Loops and a trusty USB mic.

To date, Jujuboy has opened for Simi on tour and produced on Seyi Shay’s album “Big Girl.” He has also worked with Jidenna, Adekunle Gold, Gospelonthebeat and many more.

“Spaceman” received support in France from RFI, Tsugi, TARMAC, KIF Radio amongst others. ‘Spaceman’ and “James Bond,” the first two singles released from Jujuboy’s highly anticipated EP. The release is scheduled for later this year. The two tracks build on the success of his previous releases. Namely, “I Dey There“, “Enjoyment” and “Gimmie Love”

