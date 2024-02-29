50
24
46
30
13
35
11
33
48
38
18
4
2
15
23
45
39
31
10
7
40
1
29
9
8
25
16
34
22
43
21
44
47
32
26
3
5
37
49
20
14

Peter Rosenberg Slams Joe Budden’s Link Up with ‘Immoral’ Candace Owens

140 1 minute read

Peter Rosenberg is not feeling Joe Budden’s decision to pod with Candace Owens. On Wednesday, Owens teased the conversation, writing, “It happened.”

“So sick of the idea that conversations need to be had with bigots, trolls, and immoral a-holes,” Rosenberg wrote. “Exchanging ideas among smart good people is useful. Hearing a hateful hack babble on about hate is not worth anyone’s time.”

Just days after Budden expressed admiration for Owens’ work but questioned her willingness to engage with his show, the pair’s unexpected encounter has sparked widespread speculation online. While details of their meeting remain undisclosed, anticipation is mounting as fans eagerly await further updates on the collaboration between Owens and Budden, which is expected to make waves across social media platforms.

Earlier this week, Candance Owens showed support for Beyoncé’s Country music. In the latest episode of The Candace Owens Podcast, Ownes details Queen Bey’s country history.

“Some people are saying that this is not very country,” Candace says. “I’m going to defend Beyoncé on that point because Beyoncé’s kind of always been country. She’s more country than Taylor Swift ever was for sure. Beyoncé is from Houston, Texas. She’s always had a twang… [Taylor Swift] put on a fake twang. Everyone was okay with it. You can’t say that Taylor Swift can do it, and Beyonce can’t.”






Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

A$AP Rocky Delivers New “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” Video

A$AP Rocky Delivers New “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” Video

Justin Timberlake Drops New Single and Video “Selfish,” Announces Album for March 15

Justin Timberlake Drops New Single and Video “Selfish,” Announces Album for March 15

Rema’s Hit Single Calm Down ft Selena Gomez joins the Billions Club on Spotify

Rema’s Hit Single Calm Down ft Selena Gomez joins the Billions Club on Spotify

HOT PHOTOS!- Matt Rife Celebrates his birthday at Drais in Miami; Kelly Bensimon & YG at Eckhaus Latta NYFW show in New York

HOT PHOTOS!- Matt Rife Celebrates his birthday at Drais in Miami; Kelly Bensimon & YG at Eckhaus Latta NYFW show in New York

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo