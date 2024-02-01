14
WATCH: Kanye West Performs Surprise Set at Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ Show in Orlando

Kanye West returned to the stage on Wednesday night (Jan. 31), performing at Travis Scott’s UTOPIA show in Orlando.

Ye took the CIRCUS MAXIMUS stage wearing a Jason Voorhees mask while delivering a six-song setlist which began with “Runaway” and finished with “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Also performed was “Vultures,” “Fade,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and “All of the Lights.”

You can see all of the epic videos from Orlando below.






Source link

