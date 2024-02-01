WATCH: Kanye West Performs Surprise Set at Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ Show in Orlando

Kanye West returned to the stage on Wednesday night (Jan. 31), performing at Travis Scott’s UTOPIA show in Orlando.

Ye took the CIRCUS MAXIMUS stage wearing a Jason Voorhees mask while delivering a six-song setlist which began with “Runaway” and finished with “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Also performed was “Vultures,” “Fade,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and “All of the Lights.”

You can see all of the epic videos from Orlando below.

The moment Travis Scott brought out Kanye West in Orlando last night Legendary pic.twitter.com/j9hcY3Kgcf — FTP (@ftpflame) February 1, 2024

One of Kanye West’s best concert starts with Travis Scott: pic.twitter.com/c2e7zRWfHS — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) February 1, 2024

Kanye West performed “Runaway” at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus show in Orlando.🔥pic.twitter.com/tKglnGNOfw — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 1, 2024

Kanye West performing “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” at Circus Maximus in Orlando pic.twitter.com/1AbGXmAIZu — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) February 1, 2024

