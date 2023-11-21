Kamo Mphela Ignites TikTok with 1.86 Billion Views – The South African Amapiano star, has set the global stage ablaze. Since its October release, her chart-topping single, “Dalie”, featured in TikTok’s Sub-Saharan Africa Top 50 Chart for three consecutive weeks. It has accumulated over 1.86 billion views and more than 120 million likes from fans across the globe. This phenomenal success propels her beyond the realm of viral sensation, establishing her as a cultural force and musical trailblazer.

The #daliechallenge hashtag, a dance phenomenon associated with Kamo’s latest release, has amassed an impressive 9.5 million views to date, making it one of the fastest-growing trends on TikTok. The song’s infectious beat and dynamic choreography have resonated with audiences worldwide, generating an overwhelmingly positive response.

Originating from Soweto, the 24-year-old, affectionately known as the Queen of Amapiano, views TikTok as a powerful platform for embracing personal passions. “TikTok is a space where we can celebrate authenticity, express creativity, and connect with like-minded individuals. The support I’ve received has been a tremendous source of motivation and encouragement,” she shares.

The inspiration behind ‘Dalie’

“‘Dalie’ translates to ‘my darling’ or ‘my love.’ I crafted this love song on an up-tempo amapiano beat. The incredible response has left me profoundly grateful. The encouragement I’ve received fuels my passion. It enables me to share my creativity with the world.”

Looking ahead, Kamo expresses her excitement for diversifying her content. “While I enjoy creating dance content, I also look forward to sharing food-related content in the future. TikTok allows me to be authentic and connect with a community with similar interests.”

Kamo’s Highlights

Kamo’s exceptional talent has earned her recognition at the prestigious DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards, with her track “Nkulunkulu” receiving a nomination for Best Music Video at the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards in 2021. She graced the stage in the United Kingdom as part of the AmaFest Tour during the same year. Another remarkable milestone for Kamo was headlining Afronation in Nigeria while contributing to the Black Panther soundtrack.

“Being part of two soundtracks on Black Panther with Durban Gogo, Young Stana, Sino Msolo, and Busiswa has been an incredible journey. Visiting London was a highlight for me.”

Advice For Aspiring Artists

Offering advice to aspiring artists in South Africa, Kamo emphasises the importance of authenticity, independence, mental health prioritisation, and individuality.

“South Africans highly value originality, and it’s the key quality that can set you apart, especially if you aspire to gain global recognition,” she advises.

Kamo’s TikTok success has expanded her fanbase and allowed her to connect with supporters on a more personal level. Through engaging content and captivating videos, Kamo has cultivated a community of dedicated fans.

Follow Kamo Mphela’s Journey

Instagram | Tik Tok | Twitter

