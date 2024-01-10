Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Granted $750K Bail

Several news reports have confirmed that the man Las Vegas Police say is responsible for the shooting death of the late cultural icon Tupac Shakur has been granted bail and is able to walk out of jail until his criminal trial.

Attorneys for Duane “Keefe D” Davis were able to convince a judge at a court hearing on Tuesday that Davis was not a danger to society or a flight risk if he were released on bail until his trial. Davis, 60, was first indicted for the death of Shakur this past September and has remined behind bars ever since.

Davis has bragged via interviews that he was in the car that let off the shots that killed Shakur while riding in the passenger seat of Suge Knight’s BMW following the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon fight at the MGM Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Even though Davis was admittedly not the trigger man, he is the only survivor from 27 years ago that prosecutors are able to charge for the murder.

Davis’ lawyers argued that if he was so dangerous, why did it take authorities almost 30 years to bring him in, even though it has been wel documented that Davis was present in the car that killed ‘Pac in a drive-by shooting. The lawyers also held fast to the not guilty plea, saying he only said all that stuff about Pac’s murder for entertainment/monetary gain, but prosecutors pushed back, arguing this guy was a cold-blooded killer and absolutely should not be out on the streets.

Davis’ $750K bail isn’t a small amount and unless Davis can get someone tp post that type of bread, he will remain behind bars until the trial. If he is released, he will be ordered to wear an ankle monitor while on home confinement.





