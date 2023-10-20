Celebrities’ Most Controversial Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Kylie Jenner lost around 1 million followers after posting a since-deleted tweet about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The post in question was the same graphic Tisdale shared, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder deleted it from her Instagram Story after receiving hate comments.

She soon cleared her post in another Instagram Story, reminding everyone that people can simply reach out to everyone who is hurting.

“No matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them. I also ask that, during difficult times like these, not to judge who is or isn’t speaking out, because everyone should be allowed to deal with times of crisis in the way that they feel most comfortable, whether it be privately or publicly,” she continued.

Her followers still flooded her account with Palestine flags and pro-Palestine comments.