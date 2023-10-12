Kanye West Reportedly Planning Album Preview Event for Oct. 20

Kanye West is ready to roll out his next album. According to Italian newspaper II Messagero, Ye will debut his new album at the RCF Arena on Oct. 20. The arena’s capacity is 80,000 people.

NPR Podcast shares a guest list, which includes Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott.

Update: Kanye West’s will hold a listening party at the RCF Arena on October 20th 👀 “He will be at Campovolo on Oct. 20 to present his new album at the RCF Arena” This will be to unveil his new album in front of 80,000 people! pic.twitter.com/CGxnql9dsu — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) October 11, 2023

On Sunday, October 1st, Ye hosted a private listening event for his new album inside a recording studio overseas in Italy. Via The Sun, it seems Kanye was being Kanye, stating he “yelled and appeared out-of-sorts” during the preview of his new project.

This is the first we hear of new music since his public anti-semitic comments, which drew much backlash from the Jewish community and beyond. While this would seemingly be an exciting moment to share what’s in the vault, sources say Kanye looked a bit crazy during the playback.

Ty Dolla $ign was in attendance for the festivities, with a possible feature on the new album. The two have previously collaborated multiple times, including on Ty$’s song “Ego Death,” released in 2020.

One thing that did not go unnoticed was the absence of Ye’s wife, Bianca Sensori. The two have been attached to the hip, it seems, being photographed left and right whenever they appear in public.

Regardless, day one Kanye fans can only hope that new music is on the horizon!





