Cardi B made headlines this weekend after she hurled a microphone at a fan who threw a drink at her while performing at a pool party in Las Vegas.

Even when a concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, she showcased her real talent by continuing to sing without missing a beat😊 pic.twitter.com/PUQzoX4sOo — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 31, 2023

In a new clip, Cardi says, “I said splash my pussy, not my face bitch.” It was the departing message for Cardi’s set.

That wasn’t the only time Cardi threw a mic. The night before, the DJ at her Drai’s show caught a mic too. There aren’t any details why she tossed the mic in that incident.