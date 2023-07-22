Jamie Foxx Address Fans in New Video, Says He ‘Went to Hell and Back’

A day after posting his first image on Instagram, Jamie Foxx returned with a three-minute video message for his fans. During the video, Foxx states he “went to hell and back” during his time of illness.

In the video, Foxx thanked his sister and daughter for saving his life, fighting back tears as he detailed his situation while still giving the viewing audience a laugh.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said.

Answering questions about his silence, Foxx revealed he did not want his fans to see him in the condition he was in.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” Foxx said. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

“But I did go to hell and back,” he added. “My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

Foxx revealed there may be times in the future that we could see him crying and it’s for the journey that he made through.

