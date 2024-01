It’s been over a decade, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse, where he named himself King of New York, continues to bring headlines.

Speaking on The Facto Show, rapper Troy Ave states that JAY-Z had recorded a “Control” response, dubbing his statement a “fact.”

“JAY-Z went in there with Guru and he recorded a response,” Troy Ave said. “But guess what JAY-Z did? He never released it. He don’t have to.”

You can hear it from Troy Ave below.