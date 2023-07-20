Spotify’s All-RapCaviar Announces MVP & Rookie of the Year Nominees

Spotify’s All-RapCaviar campaign unveils MVP and Rookie of the Year nominees, recognizing Hip Hop’s top artists who dominated the RapCaviar playlist.

Fans can vote for their favorites on the official site and share their picks on social media. MVP nominees include Metro Boomin, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby, while ROTY nominees feature Ice Spice, Central Cee, GloRilla, Destroy Lonely, and Luh Tyler.

“Man, it’s an incredible feeling to be recognized as one of the MVP nominees for All-RapCaviar this year,” Metro Boomin said. “It’s a huge honor to be recognized among the best in the game, and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my craft.”

On being nominated for ROTY, Central Cee said, “Feels great & shout out to all the other nominees. I feel like I may do a few more features this year, I haven’t done many in the past so it should be interesting.”

The winners will be announced on @Rapcaviar IG and Twitter on Friday, July 28, while the All-RapCaviar Coach of the Year will be revealed on July 24. Don't miss the chance to hear your voice in honoring the best in Hip Hop!






