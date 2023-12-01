Masicka Recruits Spice, Popcaan, Dexta Daps, And More For Sophomore Album ‘Generation Of Kings’: Listen

Dancehall artist Masicka released his sophomore album, Generation Of Kings, on Friday (December 1). The 29-year-old offers the project to the world via Def Jam Recordings, led by the singles Tyrant and LimeLight.

The 17-track album continues Masicka’s frequent partnerships with Popcaan and Dexta Daps on the new tracks Stars R Us and March On, respectively. He and Popcaan have previously teamed up on Pain, from Masicka’s debut album 438, and UNDA DIRT, from Popcaan’s FIXTAPE. Similarly, his previous collaborations with Dexta Daps were the songs Vanish, from 438, and Leader.

Queen of Dancehall Spice is featured in an upbeat track titled WOW, while Chronic Law and Reggae singer Lila Iké appear on Triump.

Nigerian singer Fave and Haitian-American singer Fridayy are featured on Fight For Us and Wet.

Masicka – Greatness Of Kings

Masicka has producer credits on ten tracks, with contributions from Mario ‘Dunw3ll’ Dunwell, Boi-1da, Atto Wallance, Moz ‘Mozeeko’ Hamm, and Donald ‘Razzy’ Chen, among others.

A press release described Generation Of Kings as “guaranteeing an extraordinary dancehall auditory voyage.”

“Masicka’s artistic brilliance shines brightly in each track, from the empowering anthem “Fight for Us” to the introspective and emotionally evocative tones of “Broken Home”. With an undeniable display of raw talent and exceptional lyrical skill, he establishes himself as an unrivaled force in the music industry,” the release added.

Masicka shared with Quipmag that the new album is a step forward from his first, and that he aims to delve deeper into the “greatness” he began exploring in the earlier work.

“The inspiration for this album was really 438 and the journey I went on after that,” he said. “That was my first album and it was well received and did great numbers. I wanted to create something that was even better than 438. 438 was like a journey to greatness, this album is about engulfing into that greatness.”

Masicka (contributed)

Masicka’s 438, independently released in December 2021, had achieved notable success after it spent seven weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, peaking at No. 20.

It was ranked as the third best-selling Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall album in 2022, amassing 30 million on-demand streams and over 35,000 units sold in the U.S. by the end of that year, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

Before signing with Def Jam earlier this year, Masicka, whose real name is Javaun Nicholas Fearon, was associated with Corey Todd’s Take Ova Records and then his own labels 1Syde/Genahsyde. His hit songs include Infrared with Vybz Kartel, Leader with Dexta Daps, Top Form, Stay Strong, Promise, Update, I Wish, Suicide Note, and They Don’t Know.

Coinciding with his 30th birthday on December 4, Masicka plans to celebrate the album’s launch and his birthday with a performance at Club Amazura in Queens, NY, on December 2. Tickets are available through www.Masickatickets.com.

Stream Greatness Of Kings below.