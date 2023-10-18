Terrell Owens Gets Struck By A Car Following Argument About Basketball Game

Retired NFL player Terrell Owens was hit by a car after an altercation at a pick-up basketball game. Reports say that Owens got into an argument playing ball with a man right before the man got into his car and drove straight into Owens’ knee.

TMZ reports:

Terrell Owens was hit by a car on Monday night … and it’s all because he got into a tiff with someone during a pickup basketball game earlier in the evening … this according to cops.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports … Owens had been hooping in the Calabasas area when he apparently got into an argument with someone else on the court.

We’re told following the game, the man who had been beefing with the NFL legend got into a car … and drove the vehicle right into the former wide receiver’s knee.

Thankfully, cops say Owens did not require medical attention.

Law enforcement says officers took a report for assault with a deadly weapon … though no arrests have been made. An investigation remains ongoing.





