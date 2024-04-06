Celebrity Couples Who Split & Got Back Together

Not even Prince William and Kate Middleton had a fairytale-like love story.

They met as students at St. Andrews University and started dating for a decade before their engagement in 2010. But between those years, they took some time off and amicably split in April 2007.

At that time, reports said the now-Princess of Wales struggled because of media attention on her and their relationship. Meanwhile, Prince William said they only needed “a bit of space.”

“We did split up for a bit, but that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff,” the heir to the British throne told ITV News’ Tom Bradby. “It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up.”

On April 29, 2011, Prince William and Kate held their nuptials at Westminster Abbey in London.