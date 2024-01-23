WATCH: Man Yells and Spits on Kanye West’s Car During Tense Encounter

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were yelled at by a Los Angeles man as they made their way to their car. During the man’s tirade, the man called himself Lucifer, made threats, and even spit on the hood of their car as they were driving away.

You can see the moment below.

A homeless man goes off on Kanye West and his Wife… He thought Kanye would knock him out and make a quick buck 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nTmBFHH3Z4 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) January 23, 2024

Just a day before, Ye was at his son’s basketball game with Kim Kardashian.





