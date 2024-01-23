14
29
37
13
48
15
45
8
31
40
10
30
33
11
1
35
49
38
20
4
21
7
47
46
3
24
39
2
50
9
25
26
32
43
44
34
18
23
16
22
5

WATCH: Man Yells and Spits on Kanye West’s Car During Tense Encounter

136 1 minute read

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were yelled at by a Los Angeles man as they made their way to their car. During the man’s tirade, the man called himself Lucifer, made threats, and even spit on the hood of their car as they were driving away.

You can see the moment below.

Just a day before, Ye was at his son’s basketball game with Kim Kardashian.






Source link

136 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

King Von’s Estate Announces New Posthumous Album ‘Grandson’

King Von’s Estate Announces New Posthumous Album ‘Grandson’

Excessive rainfall: Tips for serious farmers – Tell Zimbabwe

Ultra South Africa Announces 9th Edition In Cape Town & Johannesburg For March 2024

Ultra South Africa Announces 9th Edition In Cape Town & Johannesburg For March 2024

Skip Marley, Rema Connect On ‘Them Belly Full’ Off New Bob Marley Album

Skip Marley, Rema Connect On ‘Them Belly Full’ Off New Bob Marley Album

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo