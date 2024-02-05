Usher Reveals Tracklist for ‘Coming Home’ Album

Usher released the tracklist for his Coming Home album just over a week before he hit the Super Bowl stage.

“U been asking…so I had to deliver. The official tracklist for my new album, #COMINGHOME,” Usher wrote online.

The new album will feature The-Dream, Latto, Burna Boy, H.E.R. and more.

You can see the full tracklist below.

U been asking…so I had to deliver. The official tracklist for my new album, #COMINGHOME | 2.9.24 | Pre-order NOW | pic.twitter.com/yEgyZ1Kfa0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) January 31, 2024

In celebration of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Feb. 11, 2024, the NFL is teaming up with eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist USHER for an exclusive capsule collection of co-designed Super Bowl LVIII merchandise.

The collection, capturing the spirit of Las Vegas and USHER’s timeless style, includes Mitchell & Ness jerseys, hoodies, jackets, and t-shirts, New Era headwear in collaboration with Just Don, Riddell helmets, and limited-edition Wilson footballs.

Sporting a distinctive purple and pink colorway exclusive to Super Bowl LVIII and featuring the iconic “U” emblem inspired by USHER’s famous diamond-studded necklace, the collection will be available for purchase starting Feb. 7. Fans can find it onsite at Super Bowl Experience presented by Toyota in Las Vegas and online at NFLshop.com/USHER, NewEra.com, Mitchellandness.com, and Wilson.com.





