Daniel J Dunn Announces Debut Single ‘I Don’t Need U’ – Daniel J Dunn is a budding young artist hailing from the vibrant city of Cape Town. At the young age of 17, music has been the very essence of his existence. With a unique blend of Pop, R&B, and Trap, Daniel’s music is a mesmerising fusion of soulful melodies and captivating beats.

About The Debut Single – ‘I Don’t Need U’

Daniel’s debut single ‘I Don’t Need U’ is set for release on Friday 9 February 2024. This is a juicy fusion of Pop with Santana-like guitar prowess from Rock Singer-Songwriter and Mark Haze, who also was produced the song.

‘I Don’t Need U’ is a testament to his artistry and echoes the journey of breaking free from toxic relationships, discovering self-love, and finding joy within.

Pre-Save ‘I Don’t Need U’ by Daniel J Dunn feat. Mark Haze Here

About Daniel and His Music

Daniel’s musical journey traces back to his childhood, where his love for music found its roots in his family. From an early age Daniel received inspiration through his father, also a talented musician. He grew up surrounded by the magic of music.

His voice found its wings in choirs, shaping the rich, airy vocals that define his style today. Influenced by iconic artists like Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, and Melanie Martinez. His music is a tapestry of diverse sounds and emotions. This passion led him to platforms like YouTube and TikTok, where he honed his craft, catching the attention of Sabrina Carpenter herself.

Daniel now embarks on this exhilarating musical odyssey, and invites you to join him. His heartfelt music will surely resonate with a wider audience. Brace yourselves, for this is just the beginning!

